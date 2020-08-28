According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa have had a £10m bid for Matty Cash turned down by Nottingham Forest as the Premier League side looks to beef up ahead of next season.

23-year-old Cash joined Forest in 2014 from the FAB Academy where he’d been for one year after leaving Wycombe Wanderers. He started out in the Under-18s at the City Ground, moving straight into the first-team reckoning at the start of July 2016.

During his time at Forest, Cash has made 141 appearances in the first team, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. Last season he has caught the eye after featuring predominantly as a right-back who marauds down the flank, terrorising the opposition. In 42 games the season just passed, Cash scored 3 goals and produced 5 assists whilst also impressing with the consistency of his performances.



The Telegraph’s John Percy wrote that Aston Villa moved “ahead in [the] race” to sigh Cash adding that the Villans were “in advanced talks” with Forest over a Cash transfer. He added that they were close to making this their first summer deal with a sum of £12m being mentioned.

However, Sky Sports Mark McAdam and Rob Dorsett add that Villa have had a £10m bid turned down and, in having so, join fellow Premier League sides West Ham and Sheffield United in being rebuffed by the Championship side.

It is thought that Villa will prepare another bid and go back in for Cash a second time.

Would Matty Cash cut it in the Premier League or is he Championship fodder only?