According to reporter Dom Howson, per the Yorkshire Live website, Sheffield Wednesday remain keen of former Everton youngster Korede Adedoyin who has been on trial with the Owls recently.

19-year-old Adedoyin had been at Everton since 2011 when he was snapped up by the Toffees on youth terms. He progressed through the youth ranks at the Merseyside club, graduating into the Under-23s at the start of July 2019. However, Everton have seen fit to let him go from the club this season.

With departures from Sheffield Wednesday leaving just Jordan Rhodes as the only recognised frontman, the Owls are in need of fresh blood to lead the front line. However, in answering fan questions, it appears that Adedoyin is not being looked at to fill a first-team spot.

Not that he isn’t capable of finding the back of the net. Adedoyin has 51 appearances at Under-18 level for the Merseyside outfit and has scored 26 goals in these appearances.

However, despite both parties being in talks over what is “a possible permanent deal“, reporter Howson is at pains to stress that Adadoyin “would initially be a player for the Under-23s.”

With a -12 start to next season, it is going to be a long and difficult haul for Sheffield Wednesday made even more so by the resculpting and reworking of the squad that is is being undertaken by Owls boss Garry Monk. There’s every chance that Korede Adedoyin could be a part of that journey.

