Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye is nearing a permanent exit from the Brittania Stadium according to the Stoke On Trent Live website with Turkish side Besiktas looking to step in with a bid to entice the Potters.

The 29-year-old central midfielder has been with Stoke since signing from Turkish giants Galatasaray on Deadline Day, January 31 2018 for a fee said to be around £14.4m. He arrived to help in Stoke’s battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Once relegation was confirmed at the end of the 2017/18 season, Ndiaye was not one wanting to hang around in English football’s second tier. In late August 2018, just seven months after arriving at the Brittania Stadium from Galatasaray, he was back with Gala on a season-long loan with the Turkish side paying a loan fee for his services.

Ndiaye spent the first part of this season at Stoke, making 14 Championship appearances for the Potters and appearing for 943 minutes in the red-and-white. However, he moved back to Turkey, this time with Trabsonlispor in early January for whom he made 23 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 5 assists.

Now Stoke On Trent Live say that a third Turkish side, Besiktas, are ready to make a move for him. They report Turkish media source NTVSpor in saying that Besiktas have a three-year deal prepared for Ndiaye and are hoping to land him for a cut-price €1m/£900,000.

If that is correct, and if Stoke City accept a transfer at that value it will bring to an end Ndiaye’s sorry time at the Brittania. It will also represent a huge £13.5m loss for the Potters over what they paid to bring him to English football.

How will Stoke City fare this season in the Sky Bet Championship?