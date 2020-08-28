Colchester United have completed the signing of Shamal George as confirmed by the club website.

After starting his career at Manor, the 22-year-old goalkeeper was soon snapped up by Liverpool. In an interesting turn of events, George played as a striker during a friendly match against Huddersfield Town due to all the other substitutes already having been used. He would never make a league appearance for Liverpool, either in goal or upfront, but he did go out on loan on three occasions. The three teams he’d link up with were Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Marine.

George was released by Liverpool this summer and he has been on trial with Colchester since. It was reported earlier in the month that the U’s had been impressed with him and had offered him a deal. Now that deal has been completed with the young goalkeeper signing a two-year contract with the club.

After the move was completed, Colchester head coach Steve Ball said: “He’s an up and coming goalkeeper with a really great pedigree, with him having been at Liverpool for a number of years.

“He’s a couple of loan experiences and I think we’ve just got him at the right time. He’s twenty two now, so it’s not like he’s a young un.

“With how I want to play, there’s a huge emphasis on my goalkeeper being comfortable on the ball.

“That’s a huge part of what a goalkeeper has to be, along with size and being a good shot stopper and everything else which is obviously massively important.

“But the modern goalkeeper, with how we want to play, has to be comfortable in possession and he ticks all over those boxes.”

