Carlisle United have completed the signing of Dean Furman as confirmed by the club website.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has been capped 56 times by South Africa, started in the Chelsea academy but left as a youngster and headed to Scotland to join the Rangers youth system. He only made one league appearance for them but he did have a loan spell with Bradford City. He’d then move to Oldham Athletic where he became a fan favourite after making over 100 appearances for the Latics. Furman would then be loaned out to Doncaster Rovers and that move was soon made permanent. After over 50 appearances for them, he’d head to the country he represents and play for SuperSport United.

Furman is now back in England and will be playing in the EFL again after signing a one-year contract with the club. With his positive experience at Oldham at Doncaster, this could turn out to be a very good signing for the Cumbrians.

After the signing was completed, Carlisle head coach Chris Beech said: “This one could work out to be an excellent signing for us, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do it.

“I was aware of Dean when he moved to Oldham from Rangers years ago. As a young player he made a real impact and subsequently moved into the Championship with Doncaster.

“He’s such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game – his retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch, when it’s needed.

“Dean will one hundred percent help to improve our other midfield players through the application of his work, and that’s a huge plus for me. We’ve got some real talent in the building and I’m excited to see that progress.”

Will Furman be a good signing for Carlisle?