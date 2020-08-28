Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of David Tutonda as confirmed by the club website.

The 24-year-old defender, who was born in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, started his career at Cardiff City and came through the academy system there. He would never make a league appearance for the Bluebirds though he did have loan spells at Newport County and York City. He’d move to Barnet in 2017 and during his three years with the London club he has been one of their more impressive players.

Tutonda is now back in the EFL after signing with Bristol Rovers. He has signed a two-year contract with the Gasheads. This could be a very fruitful signing for the West Country club. They have grabbed a defender who has been doing very well in the Vanarama National and with him still being quite young, he has a great chance of stepping up and being a key player for them over the next two years.

After the move was completed, Bristol Rovers head coach Ben Garner said: “We are pleased to welcome David to the Club. He provides further quality to our squad. David is very humble and his character will fit in very well here.

“David has a number of very good attributes in terms of what we were looking for, and we also see the potential to really develop his game moving forwards. With a number of options available to him, David showed a really strong desire to join us and we are very happy to get this deal done.”

