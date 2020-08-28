Speaking to talkSPORT (quotes via the Northampton Chronicle and Echo), Preston North End striker David Nugent has confirmed he has spoken to Keith Curle about a potential move to Northampton Town.

One-cap England international David Nugent looks set to leave Preston North End this summer. The former Derby County and Middlesbrough striker is out of contract next summer and Lilywhites Alex Neil has said he will let the striker leave for somewhere he will play more football.

Now, it has emerged that Nugent has held talks with Northampton Town manager Keith Curle over a possible move. Speaking to talkSPORT, Nugent said he hopes to talk to other clubs about a potential move but said the conversation with the Cobblers boss was ‘really good”. He said:

“I’ve spoken to Keith Curle at Northampton. I had a really good conversation with him.

“That would a good location for me and Keith told me his plans for the season, but hopefully I’ll have a chat with a few other clubs and then I’ll decide.”

Northampton Town are preparing for life back in League One after winning promotion earlier this summer. The addition of Nugent would see them add some serious Championship experience and pedigree to their ranks.

Nugent, 35, has played for Bury, Preston North End, Portsmouth, Burnley, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Derby County over the course of his career. Along the way, he has played in 599 games, scoring 160 goals and laying on 67 assists in the process.

