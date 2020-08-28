According to West London Sport, QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley is attracting the attention of fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley’s contract with the Championship club is set to come to an end next summer, meaning he could leave for nothing at the end of the upcoming season. Now, it has been claimed he is attracting transfer interest from Birmingham City.

The Blues are said to be keeping a close eye on Lumley ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, as per a report from West London Sport. The report writes that there are some doubts over his future given that his contract expires next summer and QPR “would consider” any offer that comes in for him.

Rangers currently have Seny Dieng and Liam Kelly and their disposal, so it would be interesting to see how the Loftus Road club would respond to an offer for Lumley.

Last season, Lumley, 25, played in 28 games across all competitions. He enjoyed spells in Mark Warburton’s starting 11, with Kelly also featuring in between the sticks on multiple occasions.

Lumley has been with QPR from a young age, breaking through their academy. Also spending time on loan away from the club, Lumley has enjoyed stints with Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool. For QPR, Lumley has made 78 senior appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets.

QPR fans, would you be open to letting Lumley leave this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are on the Birmingham City interest in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, one of the club’s rumoured targets has completed a move elsewhere – find out more here.

Joe Lumley - stay or go?