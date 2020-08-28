Coventry City fans are happy that they are being linked with a move for Manchester United’s James Garner with the original report coming from Football Insider

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been capped five times by the England U19s, is seen as a rising star in the Manchester United academy. While he is yet to make his league debut for them, he has been involved in the first team a lot and even made his debut in the Europa League match against Partizan.

In order to get him more first-team football, Manchester United have made Garner available for loan. This has been attracting a lot of interest over the last month. At first, there were reports that Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City were interested in signing him on loan. But while there has been no further stories saying they have dropped their interest, we haven’t heard much about them continuing to pursue this move. The latest team to have a lot of talk about them signing Garner is Huddersfield, a team that has several links to them in recent days.

But now there is some extra competition in the battle to sign Garner. Coventry City are now reported to be looking to sign the talented young midfielder on loan for the forthcoming season. They are looking to get a strong squad together as they hope to avoid the drop following their promotion to Sky Bet Championship. The challenge for them is tempting Garner to them rather their rivals who are more established in this division.

There hasn’t been much reaction to the rumour yet, though the fans that are commenting seem to like the idea.

@TomLeachTel @Jimi_Dyer @CameronCairns87 this account has been very reliable – announcing Henderson contract and Doherty to Tottenham before everybody else. Hopefully has this right too — How Many days since Coventry lost a league game? (@CoventryGoingUp) August 28, 2020

🤩 — Fankastic Dabo 👑 (@FankasticDabo) August 28, 2020

Both would be class. If we could get field On a permanent it would be great business — Rory Davies (@RoryDavies91) August 28, 2020

