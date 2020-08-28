According to a report from The Telegraph, Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is in talks over a move to Italian giants AC Milan.

Amid Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship, a whole host of star players are set to leave this summer. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Nathan Ake have both secured moves back to the Premier League, while strikers Callum Wilson and Josh King also continue to be linked with moves.

Now, it has emerged that goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is also attracting transfer interest. As per a report from The Telegraph, Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in striking a deal for the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

After losing his spot in Bournemouth’s starting 11, Begovic has spent stints on loan with Qarabag FK and AC Milan recently and the latter are keen to secure a fresh deal for the Bosnian. AC want Begovic to prove competition to star man Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the former Chelsea man appearing twice during his loan spell with the club.

Begovic has been with Bournemouth since 2017 and has played in 70 games across all competitions since making the move. In the process, he has kept 12 clean sheets, eventually losing his place to the likes of Artur Boruc and Mark Travers and most recently, Aaron Ramsdale.

