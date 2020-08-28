According to Football Insider, Coventry City are ready to rival Huddersfield Town in the battle to sign Manchester United’s highly-rated midfielder James Garner on loan.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Huddersfield Town are rumoured to be interested in signing Manchester United’s young midfield star James Garner on loan ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, it has been claimed the Terriers are set to face competition from Championship new boys Coventry City. Mark Robins is looking to add some more new faces to his squad before the start of the season and Garner is said to have been identified as a potential target.

After an impressive breakout campaign last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to send Garner out on loan to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football in the Championship.

Garner featured six times across all competitions last season, playing in four of the Red Devils’ Europa League matches. He has made the step up to the first-team after impressing with the Under-23s, for whom he netted an impressive eight goals in 10 matches earlier this campaign.

Garner plays as a defensive midfielder and has drawn comparisons to Michael Carrick because of his composure on the ball and ability to dictate the play. He has captained the club’s Under-23s and looks to have a big future in the game.

With both Coventry are Huddersfield keen, it will be interesting to see where Garner moves for the 2020/21 season.

Coventry City fans, would you want Garner to sign this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Coventry City news, one of the Sky Blues’ rumoured targets has completed a move to Ligue 1 – find out more here.

Would you welcome a move for Garner?