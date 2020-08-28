According to the Express and Star’s Matt Maher, West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a move for Watford’s stalwart striker Troy Deeney after the Hornets relegation from the Premier League.

Deeney has been at Vicarage Road since August 2010, who stood by him after a ‘career break’ saw him serving time in prison after an assault conviction. Since then he has gone on to rack up 398 appearances for the Hornets, scoring 133 goals and creating 59 assists for them.

Last season, Deeney proved his worth to Watford scoring 10 goals and creating 2 assists across the Hornet’s 2019/20 campaign. One of those goals and one of those assists were part of the 3-0 win over Liverpool that crushed the Reds unbeaten streak.

Now the Baggies are hoping to be able to persuade Watford to allow Deeney to return to the Premier League albeit on a loan deal. The Express and Star also say that Spurs are interested in bringing the 32-year-old onboard as back-up for England captain Harry Kane.

Adding Deeney to their forward line would give Slaven Bilic’s side not only added depth but also a degree of Premier League dependability. Deeney has 163 games experience in English football’s top-tier competition courtesy of his time at Watford.

Bringing him to the Hawthorns would not only make sense depth-wise but it would also give West Brom a striker who has proven that the can lead the line at the highest level and that sort of experience is invaluable.

Does Troy Deeney still have enough for the Premier League or is he Championship level?