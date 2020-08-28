Peterborough United have confirmed on their official club website that former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley midfielder George Boyd is one of four players to have been transfer listed by the club.

With the salary cap restrictions now in place for League One clubs, Peterborough United have confirmed that four players have been transfer listed. Alongside George Cooper, Jason Naismith and Louis Reed is former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley midfielder George Boyd.

Boyd made a return to the club last summer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his deal and after a season back with the club will now on the lookout for a new club once again.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the club’s official website about the departure of the quartet, saying:

“Some of these decisions are footballing decisions and some of them are based on the rules around the Salary Cap. We have managed to bring in the players that we wanted to in the summer and as a result, some players must leave, that is football.

“I am only allowed a certain number of players within the Salary Cap and it is unfortunate that some will have to leave. As a manager you just must be honest with the players, explain the rationale behind the decision and help them as much as you can.

“It is nothing personnel. I am fortunate that I have got the players that I wanted in. I have to balance it off. I felt I needed improvement in certain areas, and I have got players in those areas that I wanted.

“I have spoken to the players that that affects, it is never easy as a manager to have those conversations, but I have to do it. We need to move them on and will look to do so. Ultimately, those players should want to play football as they won’t be involved at all here.”

Boyd, 34, played in 24 games across all competitions last season, laying on four assists in the process. Overall, the midfielder has played in a hefty 315 games for the Posh, scoring 74 goals and laying on 57 assists along the way.

