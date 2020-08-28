Accrington Stanley have completed a move to sign Mohammed Sangare from Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been capped five times by Liberia, actually spent time at the Accrington academy as a youngster. However due to work permit issues following his move from Liberia, he was unable to sign a contract with them. He’d eventually go on to sign for Newcastle, where such issues were obviously not a problem, and was involved in their first team last season though never made a league appearance.

Now Sangare is heading back to Accrington on a loan deal. It will feel like unfinished business considering how it appeared like he was meant to sign for them only for work permit issues to get in the way. It is the first time he has been loaned out and this should be a good way for him to get the experience he needs to develop as a player.

After the signing was completed, Sangare said: “It’s good to be back. I spent around eight months here when I first came over from Liberia.

“When I first came over, I couldn’t speak a lot of English and going to Accrington and Rossendale College helped me.

“I know Ross Sykes and Reagan Ogle from that time and obviously it helps with Tom Allan being here on loan from Newcastle as well.

“On the field, I would describe myself as aggressive and powerful, I like to get forward but I also help out defensively depending on the situation.

“I think the football will suit me here, physically I am sure I will cope and now getting used to the lads is key and try and get myself in the team.”

Will Sangre be a good signing for Accrington?