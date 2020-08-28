Four Championship clubs are said to be interested in West Bromwich Albion according to Birmingham Live.

Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers are all reported to be monitoring the 22-year-old who could be allowed to leave the Hawthorns this summer in order to recoup funds to reinvest elsewhere.

Field spent some of last season on loan with Charlton Athletic although his spell was frustrated as he picked up an injury which halted his progress somewhat.

The youngster has made just 40 appearances sine 2016 for the Baggies and he has failed to really make an impact and cement a starting place or even a spot on the bench.

K.V. Oostende are also said to be keen as they prepare for their campaign in the Belgian top flight.

With Albion now in the Premier League, Field faces a battle for any game time with Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore almost certainties to start for Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian boss is also hoping to bring Filip Krovinovic back to The Hawthorns although it has been claimed Benfica are keen on Albion agreeing to a permanent deal rather than another loan spell.

Should Krovinovic return this would increase competition further and with Rekeem Harper also on the fringes of the squad, Field may find himself even further down the pecking order.

Field’s injury at Charlton coincided with their downturn in form which ultimately saw them relegated back to League One.

The midfielder would be a good acquisition for any Championship side and would bring real energy and enthusiasm to any club.