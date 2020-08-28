Barnsley, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and QPR are planning to swoop for West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Field according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been capped 12 times by the England U20s, came through the West Brom academy and he has been in and out of the first team during his time at The Hawthorns. Since becoming a professional in 2016, he has made 31 league appearances. The only time he has been away from the club was a loan stint at Charlton Athletic last season.

Now that West Brom are back in the Premier League, it appears that they are willing to sell some of their academy products which they believe won’t make the grade for them. This has already been made apparent with the fact they sold Jonathan Leko to West Midlands rivals Birmingham City today. And now it is Field who looks like he is going to leave with the Baggies being reported to be ready to move on from him.

Talented young midfielders with the potential to get a lot better don’t come along that much and so it is no surprise to see plenty of teams interested in signing him. Four Sky Bet Championship are sides are reportedly in the hunt to sign Field this summer. Barnsley, Coventry, Huddersfield and QPR are all planning to swoop for him during this window. These teams will also face competition from abroad with Belgian side KV Oostende also looking to sign him.

Would Field be a good signing for these sides?