Swindon Town have agreed a deal to sign Bristol City’s Jonny Smith on loan for the season according to a report from Football Insider.

The 23-year-old winger started his career with Wrexham and went through their youth academy. He would make one league appearance for the Welsh side before being signed up by Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. He is yet to make his league debut for the Robins but has been loaned out on four occasions. These stints away from Ashton Gate have been with Cheltenham Town, AFC Flyde, Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic.

During this transfer window it was made clear that Smith would be getting loaned out again and there was plenty of interest in him. Notably, Wycombe Wanderers were looking to sign him on a permanent deal. The Chairboys are looking to strengthen their squad following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship and thought having a talented young winger like Smith would be a huge boost to their team.

However it doesn’t look like Bristol City are willing to cash in on Smith yet and are planning to loan him out again. This report says that Swindon have agreed a deal which will bring the former Wrexham man to the County Groud for the coming season. This is a deal that Swindon will be very happy to get done especially with the competition from Wycombe putting it under threat. They now have a winger who is in good form after an impressive season with Oldham.

