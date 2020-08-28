Birmingham City have won the race to sign West Bromwich Albion starlet Jonathan Leko as confirmed on their official website.

Leko has signed for the Blues on a three-year-deal for an undisclosed fee and becomes new manager Aitor Karanka’s latest addition.

There has been intense speculation in recent weeks surrounding the future of the West Brom academy graduate with Sheffield Wednesday also said to have had a bid of around £1million accepted by the Baggies.

At the age of 11 he joined West Brom’s youth set-up and progressed through the age groups.

He made his Premier League debut for Albion at just 16-years-old against Sunderland, as he again came off the bench.

His displays during the 2015/16 campaign saw him recognised with West Brom’s Young Player of the Season award.

Leko has enjoyed loan spells with Bristol City and more recently with Charlton Athletic where he scored five goals and produced four assists last season before his campaign was cut short by injury and he returned to the Hawthorns.

Leko failed to make a real impact at West Brom in their senior side and although he is rated highly by Bilic it probably feels like the right time for him to move on in order to gain regular first-team football.

Birmingham City have made some quality additions in attacking areas with the likes of Jon Toral and Ivan Sanchez and can now add Jonathan Leko to that list.

Leko will bring Championship experience to the side and at such a young age he still has plenty of time to progress and develop as a player.

Will Jonathan Leko be a good signing for Birmingham City?