Watford are preparing a demand for Everton in regard to any potential deal for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton have shown a continued interest in Doucoure who looks almost certain to leave Vicarage Road following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

Watford value Doucoure at around £30million and they are currently still locked in discussions with the Merseyside club.

The Championship side could now demand a player in exchange for Doucoure as well as a cash deal.

New Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic is resigned to losing the midfielder but is thought to want to soften the blow of losing one of his star players by an exchange with a player arriving from Everton on loan.

The transfer window is open until October 16 and this certainly looks like a transfer saga which could rumble on for some time unless a compromise is met.

The 27-year-old was one of the shining lights for Watford last season but was unable to help them avoid relegation to the second tier.

Everton have been keen on Doucoure for some time but are highly unlikely to be paying such a high fee for the player with them also in the market for Allan from Napoli.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bolster his squad with fresh faces ahead of the new campaign and Doucoure would be a very good signing but £30million in today’s financial standing may be too high a price to pay.

Would Abdoulaye Doucoure be a good signing for Everton?