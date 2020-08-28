Millwall have completed the double signing of Scott Malone and Mason Bennett from Derby County as confirmed on their official website.

Malone arrives on a season-long loan deal whilst Bennett has signed a permanent contract for an undisclosed fee with the London club.

The left-back has enjoyed spells with Cardiff City, Fulham as well having previously been with Millwall back in 2012 when he spent three years at the club.

Malone has also gained some Premier League experience whilst with Huddersfield Town back in 2017 but he now returns to Millwall to bolster manager Gary Rowett’s options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Bennett arrives on a permanent basis and will add real quality to their attacking department. He is also returning to one of his previous clubs having spent part of last season on loan at the Lions.

Bennett has real pace and power and he quickly became a fan favourite during his loan spell at the club, with the attacker scoring twice in nine matches against Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

The two signings of Bennett and Malone will give Rowett further options for next season and they become the club’s third and fourth transfers of the summer so far.

Millwall were close to reaching the play-offs last season but ultimately fell away near the end of the campaign and Rowett will be eager to make additions to give them another good chance of a strong season this time around.

