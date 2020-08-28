According to an article in The Athletic by Stuart James and James Pearce, Liverpool rising star Rhian Brewster is wanted by a quartet of Championship sides on a season-long loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

This quartet, including all three relegated sides in Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City and topped off by Swansea City, is said to have expressed an interest in him with Liverpool.

After the blistering form he showed when dazzling in a half-season loan for Swansea, this interest is not hard to understand. In 22 games for the Welsh outfit, Brewster hit the back of the net with an astonishing 11 goals. This, alongside the level of his displays for the Swans, marked him out as something special.

YouTube: RHIAN BREWSTER | All Goals for Swansea City

He’s still just 20-years old and effectively learning the game but Liverpool have a player on their hands with the young England hotshot. In two substitute appearances for the Reds in this current pre-season, Brewster has three goals – two of these rescuing the Anfield outfit from a 2-0 losing position against Red Bull Salzburg.

The four Championship sides won’t have it their own way in their interest in Brewster. Premier League sides Aston Villa, Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also said interested in the young striker who lit up the Liberty Stadium from January to July this year.

To compound all of that, Sheffield United are said to also to be hoping to negotiate a £15m permanent deal with Liverpool to take Brewster from Anfield to Bramall Lane.

Should Rhian Brewster drop to the Championship for experience or hit the Premier League?