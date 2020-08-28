Brentford have opened contract talks with West Bromwich Albion target Rico Henry in order to ward off potential suitors according to West Brom News.

Henry has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns with his impressive performances in the last campaign helping the Bees to the play-off final where they lost 2-1 to Fulham after extra time.

It is now believed that Brentford have opened discussions with the left-back over a new deal to try and persuade him to stay at the club.

The defender has enjoyed spells with Walsall and was born in Birmingham meaning a move to West Brom may not be out of the question.

Henry still has three years remaining on his current contract but the London club are aware of fresh speculation linking him with a move away and they are keen to keep him at the club.

West Brom are looking to trim their squad and there have been reports that Kieran Gibbs could depart in order to free up extra funds for wages.

Nathan Ferguson has already left to join Crystal Palace meaning that Conor Townsend could be the only senior left-back choice once the season restarts and Bilic will be keen to strengthen in this particular area.

Townsend has no real top-flight experience and has sometimes lacked consistency in the Championship and although Henry is also untested at Premier League level he is highly regarded and seen as one of the best full-backs outside the top division.

Depending on fees, this could be a real coup for West Brom but with Brentford determined not to lose all of their star players this could be a transfer saga which rumbles on.

