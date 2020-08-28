Watford are closing in on the signing of Udinese striker Stipe Perica, according to the Watford Observer.

The Hornets are set to sharpen their attacking options by bringing the ex-Chelsea man to Vicarage Road.

Perica, who is 25 years old, is currently in London sealing the deal and it expected to be announced by the Championship side soon.

The ex-Croatia Under-21 international is poised to became Watford’s second signings of the summer after Jeremy Ngakia, but their first under new boss Vladimir Ivic.

Perica has been on the books at Udinese for the past five years and has scored 11 goals in 71 games for the Serie A side. However, he has spent the past three seasons out on loan at Frosinone, Kasimpasa and Royal Excel Mouscron.

The forward started his career in his native Croatia at Zadar and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He scored 10 goals in 24 games to earn a move to Chelsea back in August 2013 for a fee of €2.5 million.

He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants and was immediately loaned out to NEC Breda. He ended up staying in Holland for two years and bagged nine goals in 37 games for the Eredivisie side.

Udinese then lured him away from Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal in 2015 and he is now set to move back to England to Watford.

The 6ft 4inc striker will offer the Hornets another option in attack for next season.



Happy with this proposed signing, Watford fans?