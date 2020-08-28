Doncaster Rovers are set to sign Wolves defender Cameron John on a permanent basis, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Barnsley, Ipswich Town and AFC Wimbledon have all made enquires about the availability of the Premier League centre-back but Donny are poised to win the race for him.

John, who is 21 years old, spent last season on loan with the Yorkshire side and is making his move there permanent now. He is having a medical today ahead of his proposed switch.

Wolves rate him highly and are inserting a 30% sell-on clause. They are letting him leave for more first-team opportunities due to his pathway into their senior side being blocked by an abundance of talent and options.

John joined Wolves five years ago from Southend United and has since played three times for their first-team. However, he has mainly been used in their Under-23’s set-up.

He was loaned out to Doncaster last season for more experience and has impressed enough there to bag a permanent move to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Darren Moore’s side will be eager to get into the Play-Offs in the next campaign and getting John in will boost their hopes. They have so far signed goalkeeping Josef Bursik on loan from Stoke City, midfielder Taylor Richards from Brighton and Hove Albion and forward Jason Lokilo on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace.

They will be looking to get a deal for John over the line this afternoon to continue their recruitment.

Happy with this proposed signing, DRFC fans?