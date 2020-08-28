West Bromwich Albion want Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The Baggies are looking to sharpen their attacking options as they gear up for life back in the Premier League and could move for the Championship man.

They are also interested in Watford’s Troy Deeney, as covered by The72, as Slaven Bilic’s side aim to bring in some new faces before the start of the new campaign.

Grant, who is 22 years old, scored 19 goals in 44 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions last season and Carlos Corberan’s men will face a battle in keeping hold of him over the coming weeks.

The Championship side paid £2 million in January 2018 to sign Grant from Charlton Athletic and that has proven to be an inspired piece of business.

Huddersfield were relegated from the top flight during his opening months at the club but he chipped in with a decent four goals in 13 games in the Premier League.

His goals then helped the Yorkshire side survive in the second tier in the last campaign after a tough year.

Prior to his move to Huddersfield, Grant had risen up through the youth ranks at Charlton before going onto bag 21 in 98 matches, as well as having loan spells away from the Valley at Cambridge United and Crawley Town.

West Brom could test the Terriers’ resolve by launching a bid for their star striker.

Will HTAFC keep Grant?