Rangers have been told to pay a ‘seven-figure’ loan fee for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Glasgow side are interested in bringing him to Ibrox but will have to face Championship competition for his signature.

Newcastle are willing to loan him out again for the next campaign and he is also on the radar of Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest. However, will the £1 million+ fee to get him put teams off?

Murphy, who is 25 years old, spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and scored nine goals in 44 appearances for the Owls in all competitions.

He has fallen out of favour at Newcastle and Steve Bruce’s side will let him see out the remaining 12 months of his contract at St. James’ Park out on loan again somewhere.

The Premier League outfit signed him in 2017 from Norwich City and he has since scored once in 42 games for the Toon Army.

Prior to his move to the North-East, Murphy had spent his whole career to date on the books at Carrow Road and has bagged 10 goals in 42 appearances for the Canaries. He also had loan spells with the likes of Swindon Town, Blackpool and Coventry City.

Newcastle are ready to ship him out on loan again next term, but it will be interesting to see if Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest look elsewhere duo to the hefty loan fee requirement.

Do you want Murphy at your club?