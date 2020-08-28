QPR would consider moves for goalkeeper Joe Lumley this summer, as per a report by West London Sport.

The stopper is entering the final year of his contract with the London side and could be now available for the right price.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, has been on the books at QPR for 10 years now.

Seny Dieng has returned to Mark Warburton’s side following a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last term which may make Lumley surplus to requirements now, with Liam Kelly still expected to be number one.

The Hoops have sold Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace and he might not be the only one leaving this summer, with Lumley potentially available if a club comes in for him. Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel are two other who are also facing uncertain futures with the Championship side.

Lumley joined the R’s as a youngster in 2010 having previously played in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur. He has since made 72 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops.

He has also spent time out on loan at Bishop’s Stortford, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool in the past so has racked up plenty of first-team experience.

Lumley’s contract expires next summer so his side could sell him for a fee over the coming weeks to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

