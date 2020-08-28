Sunderland are set to sign free agent Kenton Richardson, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are poised to bring in the youngster to their Under-23’s set-up.

Richardson, who is 21 years old, is available after leaving Hartlepool United at the end of last season and is being handed a deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have been looking for reinforcements to their youth sides having lost promising duo Bali Mumba and Benji Kimpoika this summer.

Their non-executive director David Jones has said: “We‘re working as hard to bring in targets for the academy as we are for the first team group. These U21s now have real bonus value, so if you can get some good young players then you’re on the right path.

“It’s really tough [to stop players seeking Premier League moves] and it’s a challenge that we’re really working on. I’d be lying if I said that I was happy with the business that’s gone on in the last few months and years.”

He added: “We’ve lost some very promising players and that’s hugely disappointing. It’s something we’re working on, we’ve made some changes within the academy and we’ll make some more, including appointing a new academy manager.”

Richardson is from Durham and rose up through the youth ranks at Hartlepool. He broke into their first-team during the 2016/17 season in League Two as they were relegated to the National League.

He racked up 53 appearances for the non-league side and will now be looking forward to a new challenge at Sunderland.

