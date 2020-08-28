Per an official announcement from Leeds United (tweet – below), the Whites have confirmed the arrival of former Sunderland starlet striker Sam Greenwood from Arsenal.

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the arrival of Sam Greenwood from fellow Premier League side Arsenal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 28, 2020

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road after moving from The Emirates but he is a footballer whose initial avenues into the game came in the north-east, up on Wearside with Sunderland.

The youngster’s move from the Black Cats to the Gunners caused a ripple of controversy with Sunderland calling for changes to be made and protections increased for clubs when it came to talented youngsters.

Whilst at Sunderland, starlet Greenwood scored 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cat’s Under-16 and Under-18 sides – underlining his threat as a goalscorer. This has also been seen at international level with 12 goals in 14 England Under-17 games.

When he left Sunderland he said that he would not forget the experiences that he had on Wearside and the lessons that it taught him – having joined the club as a six-year-old. Per the Chronicle Live at the time, they quoted Greenwood’s Instagram:

“Today is the start of a new chapter in my life signing for Arsenal and I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. Leaving Sunderland after 10 years the club I love and support was a very hard decision, I have met some special people along the way.”



That ‘new chapter’ is now repeated as the former Black Cats youngster returns north to Leeds United who will be hoping that the form he showed whilst at the Stadium of Light transfers to Elland Road. Despite being only 18, starlet striker Greenwood will start out in the Under-23s at Leeds.

Do sides such as Sunderland need more protection for their youngsters from predatory outfits higher up?