Dominic Ball, Osman Kakay, Seny Dieng and Conor Masterson are ‘in line’ for new QPR contracts, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Championship side are addressing contract situations at the moment and set to hand out some new deals.

QPR also have decisions to make on players’ futures who are less certain, with the likes of Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel out of contract next year. If they can’t agree an extension then they may be sold this summer.

Ball, who is 25 years old, joined the Hoops last summer on a two-year deal and adds more options and depth to their squad. He has previously played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Rotherham United and Rangers.

Kakay has risen up through the youth ranks at QPR so tying him down to a longer contract is a shrewd move. The London-born defender has played 18 times for their first-team so far in his career and will be hoping to get more games over the coming seasons.

Young goalkeeper Dieng will be eager to compete with Liam Kelly and Joe Lumley for the number one spot next term. He spent the last campaign on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Masterson is also poised to stick around for a bit longer. He joined last summer from Liverpool for two years but is set to extend his stay.

Keeping these four players is a boost for QPR, but what will happen with Manning and Osayi-Samuel?

Happy these four are getting new deals, QPR fans?