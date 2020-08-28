Sheffield Wednesday are still keeping ‘close tabs’ on Parma forward Alessio Da Cruz, as per the Examiner Live’s Q and A with Dom Howson yesterday.

The Owls are mulling over a move for the ex-Holland Under-20 international who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hillsborough.

Da Cruz, who is 23 years old, made 15 appearances for Garry Monk’s side in all competitions and could yet return to Yorkshire this summer.

He still has two years left on his contract at Parma but has played just 10 times for them during three years on their books. He has also been loaned out to Seria B duo Spezia and Ascoli since his move there.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on securing some more signings before the new season starts and are after some attackers. They have so far landed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Izzy Brown and Chey Dunkley and could turn to a familiar face now.

Da Cruz showed glimpses of excitement for Wednesday last term and would offer them more options and depth going forward.

He started his career as a youngster with spells at Ajax and Almere City before joining FC Twente in 2011. He played four times for their first-team and had a loan spell at FC Dordrecht before moving to Italy.

Da Cruz initially had a season at Novara prior to his switch to Palma.

Sheffield Wednesday lured him to England last winter and are keeping tabs on him now as they weigh up whether to try and bring him back.

In other Owls news, they are in talks with free agent winger Korede Adedoyin, as covered by The72.

Should SWFC try and bring back Da Cruz?