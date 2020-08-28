Almeria hold an option to sign Birmingham City’s Fran Villalba on a permanent deal next year, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The midfielder has returned to the Spanish side on a season-long loan and could join them for good in 2021.

Villalba, who is 22 years old, spent the second-half of the last campaign with ‘Rojiblancos‘ and scored two goals in 16 games as they lost to Girona in the Play-Offs.

Nevertheless, ex-Reading boss Jose Gomes, who is now the manager of Almeria, has decided to bring him back to Andalusia as his side gear up for another promotion push next season.

Villalba only joined Birmingham on a three-year deal last summer from Valencia and made 17 appearances for them during the first-half of the past season, chipping in with a single goal.

However, they sanctioned a deal for him to return to Spain in January after just five months at the club.

The ex-Spain Under-19 international rose up through the academy at Valencia and became a key player for their B team as a youngster. He then went onto make four appearances for their first-team.

Villalba spent the 2018/19 season on loan in the Spanish second tier at Numancia and scored four goals in 40 games to catch the eye of Birmingham.

Valencia let him leave permanently to join the Blues but his move to England hasn’t worked out. He is likely to have played his last game for the Championship side, especially with Almeria holding the option to sign him.

