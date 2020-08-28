Celtic are interested in Preston North End defender Ben Davies, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Hoops are in the hunt for another centre-back and have set their sights on the Championship man.

Davies, who is 25 years old, has been a key player for Preston over the past three years and is highly thought of at Deepdale.

He has been linked with Premier League moves over the past 12 months or so but rumours have gone quiet in this transfer window. However, Celtic could test the Lilywhites’ resolve this summer and try and lure him up to Glasgow.

Davies can play as either a centre-half or left-back so would be a useful acquisition for Neil Lennon’s side.

He was born in Barrow and joined the Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against Coventry City in a League One clash in January 2013 at the age of 17.

Davies was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 120 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

Celtic face a tough ask in luring him away from Lancashire and Preston may only sell him if the right offer comes in, which could be a hefty fee.

Davies fits the bill for the Hoops but they might have to put their hands in their pockets to get him.

Will PNE sell Davies?