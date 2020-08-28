Bristol City are set to capture the signing of their former loan star Pedro Pereira according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Ashton Gate and he could now be on his way back to the Championship having made 22 appearances last term and cementing his place as the number one choice full-back.

The right-back did have an option in loan contract for the Robins to purchase him on a £5million deal but they opted against doing so but could be willing to pursue another loan deal for him.

Discussions are said to be taking place between Bristol City and Benfica although it is unsure as to whether he would be making a loan move or a permanent move to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have been linked with Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon and free agent Jazz Richard this summer as they look to improve their defensive options ahead of the new Championship season.

Pereira really started to establish himself during the latter stages of last season and the 22-year-old looks like he could become an exciting right-back and one that really develops and progresses at Bristol City.

With him still being a young player, another loan move could be a wise choice for both clubs as he looks to add to his experience in English football.

The Robins’ new boss Dean Holden will be eager to add fresh faces to his squad as they look to build on last season and push further towards promotion this time around.

