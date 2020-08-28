West Bromwich Albion are set to make a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney as reported by The Telegraph.

The Hornets captain has been offered to the Baggies for a season-long loan deal but there is some conflict in suggestions with West Brom boss Slaven Bilic keen to reduce the age of his squad and a move for the Watford captain would go against that.

West Brom are preparing for their top-flight return but have failed as of yet to bring in any new faces with Matheus Pereira becoming an Albion player on a permanent deal the only business they are yet to do.

At 32-years-old it would seem a strange decision for Bilic to bring Deeney back to the Hawthorns but a short-term loan move may suit both clubs with the Watford captain one of their highest earners.

The Baggies have been linked with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Karlan Grant in this transfer window both of whom are youngsters and more likely to be brought to the club by the Croatian boss.

A move for Deeney does have its pros with the striker having a good amount of Premier League experience and he would bring goals to the West Brom team.

Deeney may not be the most clinical finishers but there is little doubt that his experience could be a vital component to West Brom should they make a move for him.

West Brom are eager to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of the new season with Bilic said to be keen to have at least four new players before the campaign begins on September 12.

