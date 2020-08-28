Newcastle United will have millions of reasons to smile when the £10m deal that sees Ivan Toney leave Peterborough and sign for Brentford goes through says Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope on Twitter (below).

Some good news for NUFC… I’m told they have a 30% sell-on clause for Ivan Toney, so they should pocket around £3m if he joins Brentford for £10m, as reported. Straight into the striker fund, you’d assume. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 27, 2020

Toney left the Magpies in August 2018 after only making four substitute appearances for the Tynesiders. He joined Peterborough, who have a knack of unearthing striking talent, for a fee of around £700,000. His two seasons at London Road have seen the hotshot make 94 appearances across all competitions where he has scored 49 goals and created 15 assists. Last season he was on fire for The Posh, scoring 24 goals and providing 6 assists in just 32 games.

That sort of output is the bread-and-butter for a striker and it is the sort of record that has clubs sitting up and taking an interest. That’s just what Brentford have done according to Sky Sport reporter Lyall Thomas on Twitter:

#Brentfordfc have agreed a deal with #Peterborough potentially worth a max of £10m to sign striker Ivan Toney #Bees (via @skysports_sheth)https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 27, 2020

Newcastle will be beaming from ear-to-ear at the foresight they had including a 30% sell-on clause in their initial deal with Peterborough which saw Toney leave St James’ Park. It is definitely foresight that will pay out handsomely with the Toon set to profit to the tune of around £3m.

Brentford are thought to be wanting to bring in the prolific Toney to replace their own prolific striker Ollie Watkins. Even though Watkins hasn’t left the Bees, many see his departure as a formality due to the interest in him being shown by a number of clubs in the Premier League.

