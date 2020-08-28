Crewe Alexandra have confirmed the signing of former Luton Town and Wigan Athletic defender Donervon Daniels on their official club website.

After departing Luton Town, centre-back Donervon Daniels has found himself a new club. The defender has made a free transfer move to League One new boys Crewe Alexandra.

David Artell has been strengthening his side before embarking on Crewe Alexandra’s first campaign back in League One and Daniels is the latest arrival at Gresty Road. The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Railwaymen, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Daniels started out his career with West Brom and he featured heavily for their Under-23s side, spending time out on loan with Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham, Blackpool and Aberdeen before making a permanent move to Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Excluding a stint on loan with Rochdale, Daniels went on to spend the following three years with the Latics. In the process, he notched up 51 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Daniels then made a move to former loan club Blackpool in 2018 but a short stint with the club came to an end a year later. Daniels then signed for Luton Town, who he played for four times, also joining Doncaster Rovers on loan.

Now, with a move to Crewe Alexandra secured, Daniels will be looking to kick on and help the Alex to a successful season back in League One. Crewe fans, are you happy with the signing of Daniels? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Happy with the signing of Daniels?