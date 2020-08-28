MK Dons have confirmed the departure of striker Rhys Healey on their official club website, with the hotshot moving to Ligue 2 side Toulouse FC.

Earlier this year, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that MK Dons star Rhys Healey was attracting attention from the Championship. His performances for the League One side have seen him linked with a move away and now, his departure has been confirmed.

The former Cardiff City youngster has completed a surprise Ligue 2 side Toulouse FC.

Upon the announcement of the move, MK Dons boss Russell Martin spoke to the club’s official website about the loss of Healey. He said that his departure will be a blow to the club but are happy to have got a good deal for the striker. He said:

“We’re disappointed to lose Rhys. He was obviously a huge player for us in the months leading up to the lockdown, so I understand the frustration this news will bring – we feel it too.

“We didn’t have to sell Rhys in this window and we certainly didn’t want to either, but the interest from Toulouse intensified over the last few weeks to the point where he expressed that he saw his future in the south of France.

“We then worked hard, as a Club and with the player, to get the right deal and one that was much improved on their initial offer.

“Rhys is an ambitious young man and I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that this is a life-changing move for him. As a Club, we want to do right by our players, and he certainly leaves on positive terms and with all our very best wishes.”

Healey had been with MK Dons for two years, enjoying a prolific goalscoring stint with the club. Along the way, he netted 21 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions, also laying on five assists.

