According to a report from the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers have rejected a bid from Barnsley for star midfielder Ben Whiteman.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore addressed speculation surrounding star midfielder Ben Whiteman. Ther former West Brom boss confirmed bids had come in for Whiteman but said no offers had appealed to them as of yet.

Now, it has been revealed that the latest bid from Barnsley has also been rejected by Doncaster Rovers. Blackburn Rovers had a bid rejected earlier this summer, so the League One side will hold on to their star man for a little longer yet.

With the window closing in October, the two sides still have plenty of time on their hands to lodge fresh bids for Whiteman, so it will be interesting to see if the Championship pair come in with bigger offers for the Doncaster Rovers midfielder.

Should Doncaster accept a bid for Whiteman, the club want to ensure it is enough for Moore to bring in a suitable replacement. There is also no release clause in Whiteman’s contract that can be triggered by another club.

Whiteman, 24, has been a star performer for Doncaster Rovers since signing from Sheffield United in an initial loan deal in 2017. In total, the midfielder has netted 17 goals and laid on eight assists in 136 games across all competitions.

