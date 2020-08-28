Colchester United have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland and Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith on their official club website.

After leaving League One side Sunderland earlier this summer, former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith has found himself a new club. Colchester United have moved to bring Smith in.

Following a stint on trial with the club, Smith has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, keeping him at Colchester United until the summer of 2022.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the arrival of Smith, Colchester boss Steve Ball said that he is thrilled to have added someone of Smith’s pedigree to his ranks. He said:

“It’s brilliant news for the club and shows the mark of Tommy. He had good offers elsewhere but chose to be with us. We’ve already seen his qualities as a player in his time here, and he is a proven defender at higher levels than League Two.

“As well as being a quality player, he’s a leader and I’m sure he’ll be a magnificent signing for us.”

Smith, 30, came through Ipswich Town’s academy and remained at Portman Road until 2018 when he made the move to Colorado Rapids. After a two-year stint with the MLS side, he returned to England with Sunderland on a free transfer.

