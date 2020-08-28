Darlington have confirmed the signing of former Bradford City and Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon on their official club website.

Veteran defender Tony McMahon has returned to the game after bringing an end to his playing days last year. The former Bradford City and Middlesbrough man has penned a deal with Darlington, becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

McMahon follows the likes of former Newcastle United striker Luke Charman and former Bolton Wanderers defender Nicky Hunt through the door at Darlington.

Upon the announcement of the deal, McMahon’s new manager, Alun Armstrong, welcomed the 34-year-old to the club. He said:

“This is a massive coup for us. As a player, Tony has appeared in Europe, the Premier League, Championship and League One, so he has got vast experience. He’s another leader who will help us massively as we were naive a lot of times last season.

“He’s also been taking his coaching badges in the last year, and has been coaching at Middlesbrough’s Academy.”

McMahon came through the Middlesbrough youth academy and spent time on loan with Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday before leaving for Sheffield United in 2012. Since then, he has gone on to play for Bradford City, Oxford United and Scunthorpe United.

The full-back will now be hoping to use his expertise and experience to Darlington. Will McMahon be a success with his new side? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

