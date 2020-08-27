Wigan’s financial plight is well-known after they were put into administration by their new owner a week after he took over. The result of that administration was a 12-point deduction that, once applied, saw the Latics relegated on the last day of the season. In order to right the ship, administrators have been selling players and that continues with West Brom’s move for Cedric Kipre write the Express and Star.

Kipre came to Wigan Athletic from SPL side Motherwell, joining the Latics in a deal worth around the £1m mark. He’d come into English football and Leicester City in 2014 after a move from football giants Paris Saint-Germain. Since arriving at the DW Stadium, the French-Ivorian has made 77 appearances, scoring 2 goals.

With Wigan needing the funds, administrators have been listening to offers for players and many have left the club. Premier League sides have been heavily involved in this process and West Brom’s pursuit of Kipre is merely the latest example of this.

Blackburn were said by the Express and Star to be interested and in talks with him, KIpre thought “to be available for around £900,000.” Albion entering the race would signify that they have jumped to the front of the queue.

The Express and Star are at pains to state that even though the Baggies have contacted the administrators, no bid for Kipre has been made by Slaven Bilic’s side.

Should West Brom be wanting to step up their interest, it would be a straightforward procedure what with Wigan being under the control of the administrators.

Would Cedric Kipre be better off football-wise with West Brom or Blackburn?