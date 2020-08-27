According to Sky Sports, and through their reporter Lyall Thomas (tweet – below), Brentford have agreed a £10m fee with Peterborough United to sign Ivan Toney.

#Brentfordfc have agreed a deal with #Peterborough potentially worth a max of £10m to sign striker Ivan Toney #Bees (via @skysports_sheth)https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 27, 2020

24-year-old Toney signed for Peterborough from Newcastle United in early August 2018 for a fee touching around the £700,000 mark. This sale came three years after the Toon picked him up from Northampton for around £320,000.

His two seasons at London Road have seen the hotshot make 94 appearances across all competitions where he has scored 49 goals and created 15 assists. Last season he was on fire for The Posh, scoring 24 goals and providing 6 assists in just 32 games.

Toney’s £10m capture by Brentford will be seen by some as a deliberate move to offset what many see as the upcoming departure of Ollie Watkins. Watkins success last season in driving Brentford to the brink of Premier League promotion has made him hot property.

The reason that he is seen as a man in demand is the not-too-small matter of 26 goals. Any striker scoring with that frequency is going to have admirers and that is true of former Exeter hotshot Watkins who has a plethora of Premier League sides on his tail.

However, for Brentford fans it surely must now all be about Ivan Toney and whether the Bees can turn him into the success stories that Watkins and Neal Maupay have been in the Championship. Those two have managed it and that has been down to what was around them at Griffin Park.

