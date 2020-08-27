Sheffield Wednesday are now in ‘talks’ with Korede Adedoyin after a successful trial, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 12.25).

The youngster has been with the Owls for the past week and it now appears they are keen on signing him.

Adedoyin is currently a free agent after being released by Everton and has been weighing up his options this summer.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Finch Farm and was a regular for them at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. However, he scored 24 goals in 47 matches for Everton’s Under-18s’s before leaving the club.

The winger also spent time out on loan in Scotland last season at Hamilton Academical to get some experience under his belt. He has now left Everton for the first time in his career and is set to be snapped up by Wednesday.

Garry Monk’s side are looking to bring in some more fresh faces to their youth ranks and he could be a decent long-term option.

The Owls are in the hunt for some more reinforcements before the start of the new Championship season, having so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown.

It looks set to be a busy couple of weeks ahead for Sheffield Wednesday and they are also after another centre-back to boost their backline.

They are now in negotiations with Adedoyin and he could be a name for their fans to keep an eye out for in the future.

