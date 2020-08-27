Hull City need to strengthen their attacking options before the start of the new season.

The Tigers were abysmal in the second-half of last season as they slipped into League One and still need new signings in preparation for the next campaign to avoid that slump continuing.

In fairness, Grant McCann’s side have made some astute additions so far this summer, bringing in the likes of Greg Docherty, Lewie Coyle, Richard Smallwood and Josh Emmanuel. All four players have played and impressed at this level before. However, more is needed going forward.

Hull need a striker, preferably proven in the third tier, to ensure they carry a threat going forward. Current options Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis may just find their feet again in League One, but the team is crying out for a different type of forward.

Nottingham Forest’s Tyler Walker, who bagged 16 goals on loan at Lincoln City last term, has been linked and would be ideal but it has gone quiet on that front this past week.

The Tigers also need another winger. They have a long slog ahead of them, especially with the League Cup and EFL Trophy, and need more depth in that position for a 50 game+ season.

McCann is also after another central midfielder which is sensible considering Leo da Silva Lopes could be attracting interest from elsewhere. A bid for Rochdale’s Ollie Rathbone was rejected earlier this week and it will be interesting to see if the Yorkshire side make another.

Hull kick-start their season with a trip to Sunderland in the cup a week on Saturday. Will they have a couple of new faces in for then?

Are you confident about next season, Hull City fans?