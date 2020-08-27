Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed to Plymouth Live that talks with Peterborough United are ongoing as they look to bring George Cooper back to Home Park.

With Peterborough United bringing in Ryan Broom from Cheltenham Town, the door has opened for Plymouth Argyle target George Cooper to leave the League One club.

It had seemed that Cooper was poised to remain at London Road to fight for a place in Darren Ferguson’s side but is now available for transfer after Broom’s arrival.

Plymouth have maintained an interest in bringing Cooper back after a thoroughly successful loan spell last season and now, Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe has moved to provide an insight into the club’s current stance over the possibility of a deal.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Lowe has confirmed talks are ongoing and said the club will persist with their efforts to bring Cooper back. He said:

“We have got our figures of where we are it, and they have certainly got theirs. Currently, George Cooper is a Peterborough United footballer. Are we trying to do a deal? Potentially, yeah. But we just need to wait and see where that gets us.

“The discussions are still ongoing and they take a long time these things don’t they? They will want to win, I want to win, but I think at some point you have got to come to an agreement where it’s mutual for the player’s sake as well.

“We are still in discussions and we will keep doing that until the right deal fits both parties.”

Cooper featured heavily for Plymouth Argyle last season. He starred in a left-midfield/ left wing-back role, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists in 31 appearances.

