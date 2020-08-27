Plymouth Argyle are still hoping to re-sign George Cooper from Peterborough United, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The winger spent last season on loan at Home Park and helped the Pilgrims gain promotion from League Two.

Cooper, who is 23 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Peterborough but has fallen down the pecking order at London Road.

Plymouth are still confident they can strike a deal to bring him back in some capacity as they gear up for the new campaign.

Their boss, Ryan Lowe, still wants to add a couple of new faces to his squad over the next week or so and has said, as per Plymouth Live: “We have been quite astute with our recruitment. We started the back end of December, January. Are more potential recruits becoming available? Yeah, certainly in the circumstances, but we have got to make sure it’s the right fit.”

“I don’t want to wait too long. Ideally, I want all my players in by the first league game of the season. We have got to make sure they are the right ones. We can’t just jump at the chance of anyone. We are getting loads of agents calling us now, and players.”

Plymouth have been busy in this transfer window and have so far signed Luke McCormick, Ryan Hardie, Frank Nouble, Panutche Camara, Lewis Macleod and most recently Kell Watts.

They are still in the hunt for some more signings, with Cooper on their radar.

