As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, both Derby County and Coventry City were said keen on former Chelsea starlet Jonathan Panzo. Now, it has been confirmed that he has remained in France with Ligue 1 outfit Dijon FCO.

The French side confirmed the arrival of Panzo on their official club website on Wednesday. He signs from AS Monaco, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2023.

Upon the announcement of his move, Panzo, 19, spoke to the club’s official website. The England Under-21 international said he was persuaded to make the move after talks with manager Stephane Jobard, saying:

“The DFCO offered me a good project and the managers’ speech convinced me to come and defend this club. I am very motivated to help the team to win as many games as possible.”

Panzo came through Chelsea’s youth academy and impressed in their youth ranks before leaving to join Monaco in 2018. Since then he has spent time on loan away from the French giants with Cercle Brugge and notched up three senior appearances for Monaco.

Now, with a move to Dijon confirmed, it will be interesting to see how Panzo fares with his new side.

