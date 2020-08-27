Reading are set to confirm the signing of Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria according to a report from the Reading Chronicle.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been capped by the England U21s, started his career in the Arsenal academy but ended up switching to Liverpool’s youth system when he was 16-years-old. He has had a couple of chances in their first team, having made two league appearances for them as well as a few games in cup competitions. Most of his first-team experience has come on loan spells. He has had stints at big clubs like Sunderland and Rangers.

Ejaria is already a very familiar face to Reading fans. He has had two loan spells with them, basically being with the club ever since the start of 2019. During his time at the Madejski Stadium, he has made a combined 52 appearances for the Royals, scoring four goals. While Reading have not had a great time over the last eighteen months, Ejaria has shown his talent and has become a well-liked player in Berkshire.

That is why Reading made a move to sign Ejaria on a permanent deal. With first-team football not being on the cards back at Liverpool, especially as they look to retain their Premier League title, it makes sense for him to make his stay at the Royals a permanent one. The deal has been agreed and Ejaria will be signing a four-year contract with the club. This should give him an excellent chance to keep on playing first-team football and make himself the star many have tipped him to be.

Would Ejaria be a good signing for Reading?