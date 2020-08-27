Leicester City are said to be ‘very interested’ in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo according to Foot Mercato.

Mbeumo enjoyed an impressive season with Brentford in the Championship during the last campaign as he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in their run to the play-off final.

The winger forged a lethal partnership with Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma with them being hailed as the best attacking trio in the division and when looking at their statistics it’s not difficult to see why.

Mbeumo joined the Bees from Ligue 2 side Troyes AC last summer and Leicester have become ‘particularly interested’ in the 21-year-old in recent days and are said to be weighing up a move for the young star.

Brendan Rogers is keen to improve the squad depth at the club and the Foxes are renowned for nurturing young wingers such as Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes in recent seasons.

Mbeumo is contracted to the Bees until the summer of 2024 and it is likely to take a huge offer for them to consider selling one of their star players.

There has already been a huge amount of reported interest in Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins this summer with both looking likely to leave the club.

Manager Thomas Frank is aware that they may need to sell some of their star players but he will be keen to not lose all three of the attacking trio which proved so devastating in front of goal during the last campaign.

Leicester just missed out on qualifying for Champions League football last season and new additions to the squad such as Mbeumo would surely send out a real statement of intent.

Would Bryan Mbeumo be a good signing for Leicester City?